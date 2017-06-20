NBA G League accidentally leaks Bucks affiliate logo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks planned on unveiling their new G League affiliate logo on Thursday during a special event paired with the NBA Draft, but that logo appears to have been released prematurely.

The Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s new G League affiliate set to debut in Oshkosh, appears to be taking a page from the professional franchise’s book, using a redesigned version to represent the affiliate team. The authenticity of the logo has not been verified, but after displaying the logo on their website for each NBA team’s affiliate, the image has since been removed.

The G League, formerly known as the NBA D League (Development League), has been renamed due to a sponsorship with Gatorade. The organization has not issued a statement on the leak.

