Packers release training camp schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced their 2017 training camp schedule on Monday, with practices beginning on Jul. 27.

Practices (all at 8:15 a.m. CT)

Thursday, Jul. 27

Friday, Jul. 28

Saturday, Jul. 29

Sunday, Jul. 31

Monday, Aug. 1

The Packers will hold two night practices at 6:15 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4. The annual Family Night practice will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Open Practices

Tuesday, Aug. 15 (12:15 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Aug. 16 (11:45 a.m. CT)

Tuesday, Aug. 22 (12:15 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 (11:45 a.m. CT)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 (11:45 a.m. CT)

