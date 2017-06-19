Brooks Koepka rolls to his first major win at the 117th U.S. Open

Erin, Wis. — As dads around the country were be bathed in love and admiration by their children on Sunday, Brooks Koepka had failed to get his father anything. One of the most important men in building him into the man and golfer he’d become had gotten nothing from his oldest son on Father’s Day. But certainly his dad, Bob, was OK with it. Brooks was, after all, battling for his first major title at Erin Hills in the 117th U.S. Open.

Entering the day, the 27-year-old was just a shot back of the leader. By the end of it, he was four strokes clear of everyone, as he carded a 5-under-par 67 and won the tournament by shooting 16 under for the week, tying Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open record for lowest score in relation to par.

Advertisement

“I didn’t get him a card,” Koepka said of his father. “I really hope this (title) works.”

It obviously would be plenty for Bob Koepka or any father. It was the type of dominating final round that few thought was possible when wind gusts of 25 miles per hour bothered those early in the day. But Koepka brushed everything aside and went to work, especially on the back nine as he pulled away from the field. After a bogey on the 10th hole, the Florida State product birdied 14, 15 and 16 to build an insurmountable lead.

“I don’t think I ever got nervous. Not at one point. I just stayed in the moment,” Koepka said of his final round. “If I strayed from the game plan at all, I thought that’s where things were going to wayward and sideways.”

Things didn’t and he ended up stretching the streak to nine straight years where a first-time winner took the U.S. Open trophy home.

“It hasn’t even sunk in,” Koepka told reporters more than an hour after he walked off the 18th green.

Nearly every golfer that spoke after the tournament said it was just a matter of time for Koepka to get a major title, even if his only other win on the PGA Tour came more than two years ago. This is what they expected and now Koepka expects the same.

“I think I can win multiple times a year. I really do,” he said. “Hopefully, this is major No. 1, and there’s many more to come.”

Related

Comments

comments