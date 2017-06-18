Brewers bullpen blows MLB-leading 19th game of the year

MILWAUKEE — In what’s become a common theme in their losses, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen allowed two runs in the top of the 11th inning, resulting in a 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee’s relief pitching has now allowed 19 games to go the other way, (leads MLB), along with 13 blown saves. Carlos Torres recognizes he’s been part of the negative trend.

Advertisement

“We should have won that ball game right there in the 10th inning,” Torres confessed. “That’s 100 percent on me. [Keon] Broxton’s home run should have been a walk-off home run, so the game’s on me.”

The Padres recorded five home runs in the 11-inning contest, while the Brewers logged three of their own. One of those home runs was done the hard way, with shortstop Orlando Arcia lofting a ball over the defender’s head into the gap in center field before sprinting around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Another positive in an otherwise disappointing loss for Brewers fans was the performance of Corey Knebel. One of the stories of the season, Milwaukee’s closer struck out two batters in his single inning of work, logging his 36th consecutive game with at least one strikeout. The modern era record is 37, set by Aroldis Chapman with the Cincinnati Reds in 2014.

Related

Comments

comments