Wisconsin loses Don Granato to the NHL

MADISON — Wisconsin is in the market for a new assistant hockey coach.

A little more than year after returning to his alma mater, Don Granato is leaving to take an assistant coaching job with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Advertisement

Granato was part of what many considered a dream coaching staff for a Badgers hockey program that had fallen on hard times before their arrival in April of 2016. In addition to Don Granato, it featured Tony Granato, Don’s brother, as head coach, and Mark Osiecki as the other assistant. In their first year together, the team went 20-15-1 and finished second in the Big Ten. The wins total was eight more than the previous two seasons combined.

Tony Granato told UWBadgers.com that while he is committed long-term to Wisconsin, his brother and Osiecki are so talented that it was just a matter of time that someone came calling to give them a promotion.

“We came here with three head coaches and there’s only one head coach on each bench,” he said. “My intention is to be here a long, long, long time. Donny and Mark are in another position.”

Granato told UWBadgers.com he has a list of potential replacements already in mind.

Related

Comments

comments