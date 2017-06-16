USGA: Spectator passes away at U.S. Open

Officials with the United States Golf Association announced early Friday afternoon that a fan attending the U.S. Open at Erin Hills outside of Milwaukee had passed away.

Their statement:

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago. Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

The death is the most significant incident, but not the only one that has taken place around the tournament in the first two days.

On Thursday, a blimp taking aerial shots deflated, caught fire and crashed about a ½ mile from the course, seriously injuring the pilot.

There was also E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at a hydration station near the 12th hole, forcing organizers to bring in bottled water for the rest of the tournament.

