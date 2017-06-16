Stricker sits at +1, should make U.S. Open cut

Erin, Wisconsin | Madison’s Steve Stricker shot an even par 72 on day two of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and sits at +1. The fan favorite likely needed to post a +1 to make the cut.

Stricker talked about playing the Open in his home state after his second round, and the difficulty of playing in front of his fans.

“That’s the challenge of playing at home,” said Stricker. “You have to try to put all that extra pressure and deflect it. It’s hard because you hear it on every hole. Over the years I’ve gotten better at that. I really enjoy it and try to more than years past.”

Stricker seemed pleased with his play despite some tough conditions.

“I hit a lot of good putts. The pins today are in areas where there’s a lot of break. So you have to be on the right side.”

Stricker also says, despite the -7 score by leader Rickie Fowler, the USGA did not change things up too much to try to make the course more difficult.

“I feel like it’s similar (to round one conditions). They didn’t go overboard. They moved 18 way back, but some of the bigger hitters will still get home in two. The pin locations were slightly harder. But nothing extreme.”

