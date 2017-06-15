Troy Bacon leads group of four Mallards taken in MLB Draft

MADISON, Wis. — The 2017 MLB Draft featured four former Madison Mallards players, including Northwoods League All-Star pitcher Troy Bacon.

Bacon (Santa Fe College) was drafted in the fourth round (110th overall) by the Atlanta Braves. In his 2016 season with the Mallards, Bacon led the team with 53 strikeouts, six saves, and 13.76 strikeouts per nine innings. At the halfway mark of the season, he led the Northwoods League in wins, despite pitching out of the bullpen.

Advertisement

Mallards selected in 2017 MLB Draft:

RHP Troy Bacon | Atlanta Braves (4th Rd. 110th overall)

RHP Tyler Buffett | Cincinnati Reds (6th Rd. 167th overall)

RHP Colin Brockhouse | Toronto Blue Jays (24th Rd. 729th overall)

SS Matt McCann | Los Angeles Angels (25th Rd. 745th overall)

Tyler Buffett posted a 20-12 record in his four-year career at Oklahoma State with a 3.78 ERA. His lone season in Madison didn’t quite live up to that level, finishing his 2014 campaign with a 1-4 record and 6.35 ERA. Despite the slight dip in production, it surely didn’t hurt that he’s the cousin of Warren Buffett.

Having success in the 2016 season with Bacon was Colin Brockhouse. He finished with a 2-1 record and a 5.40 ERA in four starts, while striking out 7.0 batters per nine innings. Brockhouse was draft-eligible as a sophomore out of Ball State last season, but chose not to sign after being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 37th round.

Matt McCann spent two seasons in Madison, finding success with the Mallards in the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. He played significantly more in the 2016 season where he posted a .262 batting average with 70 total bases. He also recorded one home run and 22 RBIs. As a player at Farleigh DIckenson University, McCann led the Knights in career stolen bases. He also led the conference in batting average (.379), hits (69) and stolen bases (25).

Related

Comments

comments