Rickie Fowler shoots a 7-under 65 to take early U.S. Open lead

Rickie Fowler has never won a major tournament in his career, but the 28-year-old is off to a great start as he looks to capture his first.

Fowler was one of the first to tee off Thursday morning at the 117th U.S. Open being played at Erin Hills just outside of Hartford, and he has everyone chasing him, as he posted a 7-under 65 to position himself atop the leaderboard.

“It was nice. You don’t get many rounds at a U.S. Open that are stress free,” Fowler said. “Simple day when you look back on it and how we kind of pieced our way around the golf course, but a lot easier said than done.”

By shooting 7-under, Fowler tied the record of Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf for the lowest round to par in the first round of a U.S. Open.

“That’s cool, but it’s just the first round,” Fowler said when told of the mark. “I’d rather be remembered for something that’s done on Sunday.”

