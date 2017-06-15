Pilot in blimp crash seriously injured

The pilot of a blimp that crashed near the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills late Thursday morning suffered serious injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

In a press release, authorities said the pilot was seriously burned in addition to other injuries, and was taken by a Flight for Life helicopter to a local hospital. The pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The crash happened about a ½ mile from Erin Hills where the first round of the U.S. Open was taking place. A deputy noticed the blimp on fire or smoking around 11:15 a.m. and watched as it went down quickly. Two local fire departments responded to the scene to deal with the fire and help with rescue efforts.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bureau to help with their investigation.

