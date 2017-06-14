Brewers earn split of doubleheader with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — After taking a 6-0 loss in the afternoon game, the Milwaukee Brewers came back to win 8-5 in the conclusion of a doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Travis Shaw, who recently returned from the family emergency exemption list, hit one of Milwaukee’s three home runs in the win. His RBI single in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie before Manny Pina and Keon Broxton helped tack on two additional runs.

“Certainly the last couple games we’ve struggled a little bit,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “To me it wasn’t the biggest number we’ve put on the board but as good an offensive game as we’ve had this year for sure. The eighth inning was great at-bats up and down the lineup. It was really impressive. Hit some home runs and then we put together just a good rally with great at-bats in the eighth.”

The Brewers scored the eight runs on 11 hits, but perhaps the most positive development for Milwaukee was that its bullpen held onto the lead heading into the last two innings. Corey Knebel picked up his ninth save of the year, avoiding further embarrassment for a Brewers bullpen that’s lost 18 games for its team — worst in the MLB.

In Tuesday night’s win, outfielder Lewis Brinson recorded his first hit of his Major League career, finishing 1-for-9 on the day.

