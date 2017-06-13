Lacy earns additional $55,000 after meeting Seahawks weight incentive

SEATTLE — Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy weighed as much as 267 pounds, and after signing with the Seattle Seahawks, he’s met his latest benchmark.

Lacy’s one-year deal with the Seahawks included $385,000 worth of incentives for dropping some of that weight. Monday, he met his second of seven weigh-ins, worth $55,000 each. He had to weigh less than 250 pounds to meet Monday’s requirement. His next weigh-in will reportedly happen in August.

The former Rookie of the Year struggled with weight issues during his final two seasons in Green Bay, but nagging ankle injuries likely contributed to his weigh gain. Prior to the 2016 season, Lacy worked with P90X creator Tony Horton to get back in shape.

Lacy missed 11 games in 2016 due to weight and injuries. Seattle has alternatives if Lacy can’t stay healthy, with a backfield of Thomas Rawls. Alex Collins, Mike Davis, CJ Prosise, and others.

