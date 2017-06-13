Brewers:Wave of Prospects Continues

The Brewers have continued to dip into their Minor League system this week. This morning the Brewers recalled pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs. The organization continues to take a stance saying they’re going to take their time in this rebuild. They insist they aren’t going to rush prospects to the big leagues to help the team win now. Well as this current Brewers team continues to win, more and more prospects have been called-up this past week.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff is 24 year old right handed hurler, who stand 6’4″ and weighs 215 pounds. He played his college ball at Mississippi State, but his career was anything but outstanding. His career was full of inconsistencies and injuries. The Brewers believed that there was more ability in his game and took a chance on Woodruff with their 11th round pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft. Woodruff struggled in his first couple seasons of Minor League baseball, but then broke out in 2016 with the Biloxi Shuckers. The breakout occurred after the tragic loss of his older brother to an ATV accident. Since that tragic day, Woodruff has become a different pitcher, and has climbed the Brewers Minor League system. He is currently listed as the Brewers eighth ranked prospect.

Woodruff’s fastball is consistently clocked in the mid-90’s with good natural sink. Along with his above-average slider, it allows him to consistently miss barrels and induce ground-balls. Many scouts believe that his changeup can become at least a Major League average pitch. In college, he struggled with his control and command, but since turning pro, that part of his game has become much more consistent. Woodruff is projected to develop into a number three starter at the Major League level.

Through 12 games started at Colorado Springs, he posted a 6-4 record with a 4.12 ERA over 63 1/3 innings of work. He also managed to strike out 60, and only walk 19 batters. His numbers have been trending up the past two seasons even with him pitching in the altitude in Colorado.

Brent Suter

Suter isn’t like most of the prospects that have been called up recently by the Brewers. He technically isn’t on the Brewers top 30 prospect list and Brewer fans have seen him before. Suter is a 27 year old lefty, who has been up and down between Triple-A and the Major Leagues the last couple of seasons. He appeared in 14 games last season and already five games earlier this season for the Crew.

In 2016, Suter primarily came out of the bullpen making 12 appearances, while only starting two games. He posted a 2-2 record over 21 2/3 innings with a 3.32 ERA and allowed eight runs on 25 hits and five walks. Suter also appeared in five games this season during the first three weeks of April. He logged a 4.91 ERA in 7 1/3 innings allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks. It will be interesting to see who stays at the Major League level for the Brewers after Rob Scahill was designated for assignment and Garza is able to return from injury .

