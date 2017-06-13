Brewers select three on day one of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Milwaukee Brewers selected three players on day one of the MLB Draft Monday night, using their last two picks on high school prospects.

Milwaukee’s first selection came at pick No. 9, drafting second baseman Keston Hiura (UC | Irvine). MLB Pipeline ranked Hiura as their No. 22 prospect, making special note of his below-average arm which will need Tommy John surgery before he plays at the Major League level. But his hitting power is what stands out among many scouts. In 2017, he slashed .442/.567/.693.

The Brewers used their next pick on outfielder Tristen Lutz (Martin High School | Texas), selecting him 34th overall. Again, it’s a power hitting prospect, ranked as the 32nd best player of this draft class by MLB pipeline. His base-running is considered slightly above average, but not good enough to make him a lock in the first round. He’ll likely play right field once he reaches the Majors.

Milwaukee rounded out the day by taking RHP Caden Lemons (Vestavia Hills High School | Alabama) with their 46th pick. Ranked No. 77 by MLB Pipeline, Lemons maxes out his fastball at 97 MPH, but because of his 6-6 frame, he struggles with consistently hitting the strike zone. Milwaukee hopes to take advantage of his four-pitch arsenal if he can gain consistency with control.

The MLB Draft continues Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. CT with Milwaukee selecting ninth in rounds 3-10.

