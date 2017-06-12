Bucks to hold throwback game at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate 50 years of the franchise this season by holding one game at the UW | Milwaukee Panther Arena.

That announcement was made on Saturday during the team’s third annual block party in downtown Milwaukee. The arena, once known as the “MECCA,” will play host to a Bucks game this coming season for a date yet to be determined. The Bucks called the arena home during its inaugural season in 1968 until their final year in the building in 1988.

“What can be more fitting to celebrate 50 seasons of the Milwaukee Bucks than returning to the venue that holds so much of the franchise’s history?” Bucks president Peter Feigin said in a statement. “It’s going to be such a unique and special occasion for our current players to take the court at the MECCA and for our fans to experience the early era of the Bucks.”

The “catch” for fans hoping to take part in this special promotion is that tickets for the game will only be available with purchase of a full season ticket plan. The date and opponent will be unveiled at a later date.

