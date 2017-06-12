Anderson’s start spoiled as Brewers fall to D-Backs 11-1

PHOENIX — Chase Anderson gave the Milwaukee Brewers six innings, allowing just one earned run, but the offense only recorded four hits in an 11-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday evening.

A big part of Arizona’s success was its starting pitching. Robbie Ray competed with Anderson, but lasted into the seventh inning without allowing a run while striking out 12. It was Ray’s third straight start with at least 10 Ks, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell didn’t let that fact distract him from his own team’s great starting pitching.

“The thing was as advertised,” Counsell said. “The two guys threw the ball very well. [Anderson] was really good. They had a few good at-bats off him in the first inning. He pitched out of a few tough situations. Made a good pitch and struck out [Jake] Lamb, who’s a really good hitter, in the sixth. I was really proud of him. It was another excellent start for Chase.”

The floodgates opened once Anderson exited the game, as the Diamondbacks hit three home runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Outfielder Keon Broxton accounted for the only Brewers offense, a solo home run in the ninth inning. But many of the fans’ eyes were on left field as top Brewers prospect Lewis Brinson made his Major League debut. He was 0-for-2 at the plate with a strikeout and two walks.

Outfielder Brett Phillips (who debuted June 5) made an appearance as a pinch hitter, while Josh Hader saw no playing time.

