Wisconsin adds 3-star RB to its 2018 recruiting class

MADISON — The Wisconsin football team’s 2018 recruiting class now stands at 11 members.

The Badgers picked up a commitment from Austin Westlake (Texas) 3-star running back Nakia Watson on Saturday.

“I would like to thank all the universities that gave me the opportunity to take my talents to the next level,” Watson tweeted. “With that being said, I would like to announce I am committing to the University of Wisconsin.”

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound Watson is rated as the No. 52 running back in the country, according to 247 Sports. Wisconsin was his lone offer from a Power 5 school, though he did hold scholarship offers from Nevada, Bowling Green and North Texas among others.

Watson ran for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns during his junior season.

