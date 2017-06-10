Villar injured in 8-6 win over D-Backs

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 Friday night, but it came at the cost of second baseman Jonathan Villar, who left in the eighth inning after a diving attempt to catch a ball heading into right field.

“He has pretty good back spasms, it’s really locked up,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The back really tightened up.”

Counsell said Villar’s back spasms were a result of the collision with the ground and x-rays will be taken and analyzed on Saturday.

As for the game itself, Zach Davies threw five innings with four hits and four runs (three earned) and would have stayed in for another inning had it not been for Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the fifth.

That RBI tied the game at 4, but Jesus Aguilar would put the Brewers ahead for good with a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth inning. Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia finished with three-hit performances.

Corey Knebel was masterful out of the bullpen, recording his eighth save of the year. He struck out three batters in 1.1 innings, adding to his total of 57 Ks on the season and 13 this month. Knebel’s season ERA dips to an impressive 1.15 on the year, allowing just 4 earned runs over 31.1 innings.

