Looking Ahead at the Brewers Schedule

Going into the weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the National League Central Standings. They lead the reigning World Series Champion Chicago Cubs by one full game. For Brewer fans this brings up many questions surrounding the team and its winning ways. How long can they stay in first place? If they’re still in contention should they be a buyer at the deadline? Is the rebuild ahead of schedule? Can the Brewers make a postseason push? These are just a few of the questions floating around in the media and conversations between fans in everyday life. For many people, the measuring stick so to say, is where the team is in the standings around the All-Star break.

Looking Ahead

If you look at the Brewers schedule up until the all-star break, you’ll see that it isn’t terribly difficult. In their next 10 series (30 games), only four of those teams currently have winning records. In those 30 games before the break, the Brewers have 13 home games and 17 road games. The Brewers will also see each member of the National League Central, which will most definitely shape how the standings look come early July. They mostly play teams from the National League, but do have two Interleague series between teams from the American League East. The Brewers next 30 games will answer many of the questions that the fans and media are currently asking.

June

The Brewers next series is with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona. The Diamondbacks are one of the better teams in the National League at this point in the season, but the Brewers have good pitching match-ups. The Brewers will trot out Davies, Guerra, and Anderson against Delgado, Godley, and Ray respectively for Arizona. After a day off, they then stay on the road for a four game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, a team also under .500. The Brewers will then head home for a three game series with the worst team in baseball, the San Diego Padres. Staying in Milwaukee, they will then match-up with the Pittsburgh Pirates, another team playing less than stellar baseball after losing one of their better players to PED use.

After the seven game homestand, the Brewers will hit the road and travel to Atlanta for a three game set. The Braves are yet another team with a below .500 record this season. After the three games in Atlanta, they will then play a three game series in Cincinnati against the Reds. The Reds are currently overachieving for the roster they have, but still have a losing record. After the Cincinnati series, the Brewers will return home to finish out June with a game against the Miami Marlins.

July

As the calendar changes for June to July, Milwaukee will have two more games with the fish. The Marlins have had a disappointing season thus far. They’ve really been struggling as a team dating back to late last season since the passing of star pitcher Jose Fernandez. After the Miami series, the Brewers will host the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are currently playing good baseball and are right in the thick of things in the tough American League East division. After the three game series with Baltimore is when things get strange. Many fans will remember the Brewer-Cub “rain-out” from earlier this season, and it may have done more of a disservice to the Brewers then anyone could have imagined at the time.

Instead of getting the day off on July sixth after completing a three game home series with Baltimore, the Brewers will have to travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs for a one game series. This day off become significant because the very next day Milwaukee has to finish up the first half of the season with a three game series in New York against the first place Yankees. That off-day could have turned out to be quite beneficial to the Brewers, being that it was sandwiched between the Baltimore and New York series. After playing a series with a tough Orioles team it would have been nice to either rest the pitching staff or have the day off in general for the team.

By the All-Star Break

If the Brewers continue to play the same type of baseball they have for the first 10 months of this young baseball season, with the schedule that’s laid out in front of them until the all-star break, it should be very realistic that the Brewers could be contending in the National League Central and possibly still in first place in the division.

