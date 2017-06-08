MADISON — For a third time in six years Wisconsin will face Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The conferences made that announcement Thursday morning, setting the stage for the 19th year of the event that pits two of the best basketball conferences in the country against one another every November.

The Badgers and Cavaliers met in the 2012 and 2013 Challenge, with each team winning on the other’s home court.

This game will take place in Charlottesville and will feature the first meeting between Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Virginia coach Tony Bennett. The two served on the same staff in Madison in 2002 and 2003 as assistants under former coach Bo Ryan before Bennett, a Wisconsin native, left to take an assistant job at Washington State.

When Ryan announced the 2015-’16 season would be his last, many pointed to Bennett, who has been at Virginia since 2009 and has won two ACC titles, as a possible successor. That didn’t materialize as Gard would eventually get the job after serving in an interim basis following Ryan’s abrupt departure in December of 2015.

Wisconsin is 9-9 all-time in the Challenge, including winning three of their last four. Virginia, meanwhile, owns the third-best record among ACC teams at 11-6.

