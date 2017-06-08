The Emergence of Domingo Santana

Over four of the past five games, Brewer’s manager Craig Counsell has switched up the lineup. He has inserted Domingo Santana into the second spot in the batting order. Santana has responded to the shift in the lineup, having at least one hit in every game. He’s also been giving the Brewers good at-bats during the four game stretch. Santana has compiled a .375 batting average, going six for his last sixteen since being moved to second in the Brewers order. Not only has his bat responded to the changed, but so has his eyes, as he’s drawn walks for the team as well.

With Eric Thames struggling since April, this may just be Counsell trying change things up and reinvigorate the Brewer’s lineup. Domingo Santana may not be your prototypical number two hitter, but the definition for the second hitter is changing. Historically a number two hitter is a guy who can hit for a solid average, get on base, and work the count. In today’s baseball, more and more two hitters are becoming guys who can hit for power and drive in runs. The use of sabermetrics has played a large role on how components of the game are changing.

Domingo Santana can give the Brewers a little bit of both worlds. He is a patient hitter, who works the count and is averaging about 4.5 pitches per at-bat.

This is extremely high for the Major League Baseball standard for pitches per plate appearance. Santana also owns a walk percentage of nearly 14%, where 15% is deemed good in the major leagues. He’s not only letting the middle of the order see pitches, but is also setting the table by getting on base in front of them. Santana owns a .367 on-base percentage, which is almost one hundred points higher than his batting average, which is also impressive.

Hitters in today’s game are supposed to bring pop to the lineup and Santana is doing just that. Santana is second on the team in home runs, runs batted in, hits, walks, and runs scored. Santana is finally healthy and playing well for the first time in his Brewers career. The Brewers and manager Craig Counsell should continue to give him an opportunity in the second spot and see how it pays dividends.

