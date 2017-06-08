Bucks unveil team name for new D-League franchise

We knew the Milwaukee Bucks would be outfitting a D-League team this fall and it would play in Oshkosh. Now we know what they’ll be called.

Bucks’ officials announced on Thursday that the new franchise will go by the Wisconsin Herd.

“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a statement. “The Herd will become an important brand extension of the Bucks and we’re excited to watch the emerging talent in the upcoming season.”

The D-League is the NBA’s version of the minor leagues of baseball. The addition of the Herd will give the league 26 teams in 2017.

“The Wisconsin Herd is so much more than a team name; it’s a brand that embodies a group of players fighting to join the Milwaukee Bucks, along with an excited fan base ready to rally behind Wisconsin’s newest team,” Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes said in a release from the team. “We hope the people of the Fox Valley join the Herd today with family-affordable season tickets to watch future NBA talent.”

The new logo for the Herd will be unveiled at a special event in Oshkosh on June 22.

