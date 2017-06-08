Brewers suffer heartbreaker, lose to Giants 9-5 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE | The Brewers came back from two down in the 9th inning to tie the Giants 5-5. But Milwaukee failed to score again despite having a runner on 3rd and nobody out, and the Giants took advantage with a four-run 10th to beat the Brewers 9-5 on Thursday at Miller Park.

Hunter Pence’s RBI single opened the scoring in the four-run 10th inning. Denard Span added an RBI double off Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes (1-1), who gave up five hits and four runs without retiring a batter.

Advertisement

The Giants rallied after closer Mark Melancon blew a two-run lead in the ninth. Milwaukee’s led off the ninth with a homer, and Travis Shaw’s RBI single three batters later tied the game at 5 with no outs before Melancon got the next three hitters.

Melancon (1-1) ended up with the win in spite of giving up three runs and two hits.

The Brewers tried to rally again in the 10th, but Eric Thames ended the game by grounding into a double play against Derek Law with runners on the corners and one out.

The bearded slugger hit a solo homer for the Brewers, his 16th of the year. Thames also lost a ball in the sun in the top of the 10th after Joe Panik hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track that scored the Giants’ fourth run of the inning.

Milwaukee had to go to its up-and-down bullpen early after starter Paolo Espino went just four innings, allowing five hits and three runs. Espino was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start for Matt Garza, who went on the 10-disabled list this week for a chest contusion.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (6-3) goes for a team-high seventh victory when Milwaukee opens a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davies is coming off one of his best outings of the year, when he allowed three hits over six innings in a 3-0 win on Sunday over the Dodgers.

Related

Comments

comments