Report: Bucks have narrowed down GM candidates to three

MILWAUKEE — Two weeks after general manager John Hammond left the Milwaukee Bucks for the Orlando Magic, his former team has reportedly narrowed its choices down to three for its next GM.

Arturas Karnisovas (Denver Nuggets, Assistant GM), Wes Wilcox (Atlanta Hawks, Ownership Advisor), and Justin Zanik (Milwaukee Bucks, Interim GM) are the finalists, according to The Vertical. The Bucks held interviews in New York City Monday and Tuesday and will invite Karnisovas and Wilcox to Milwaukee later this week.

Team owners Jamie Dinan, Wes Edens, and Marc Lasry will continue to be involved in the hiring process while Zanik takes care of pre-draft responsibilities. Upon his hire last June, Zanik had received the moniker “GM-in-waiting” but team president Peter Feigin told the Wisconsin Sports Zone Network at the time that’s not true.

Karnisovas was nearly hired to be the next GM in Brooklyn last season, but took an assistant role in Denver under Tim Connelly. A former NBA player, Karnisovas also won two Olympic medals with the Lithuanian team.

Wilcox took over as GM of the Hawks in 2015, leading Atlanta to 48 and 43-win seasons thanks to his roster management. Since then, he’s taken a more hands-off approach as an advisor.

No timetable has been set for when Milwaukee plans to make a hire, but it figures to come this month, with the NBA Draft set for June 22.

