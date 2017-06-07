Matt Garza headed back to the DL

Matt Garza is headed back to the disabled list.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed the veteran pitcher on the 10-day DL with a chest contusion suffered when he collided with first baseman Jesus Aguilar on Saturday. It will be his second stint on the disabled list this season. He started the year there with a strained groin.

It’s an unfortunate situation for Garza as he’s pitched well in his eight starts, going 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA. It’s unclear who will start in place of Garza against San Francisco on Thursday.

Milwaukee also activated third baseman Travis Shaw from the paternity list. He’s missed the last two games.

