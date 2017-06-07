Why Eric Sogard Should be an Everyday Starter

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a “rebuild” or at least that’s what the organization and the media are saying. Don’t tell that to all the fringe big league guys that the Brewers either signed or claimed off waivers in the past couple seasons. A rebuild is when a big league club trades away its assets in order to gain better prospects and draft picks. But that leaves a roster with a mix of young and veteran players looking to make a name for themselves. Sogard is in the camp of veteran players looking to prove to a team he deserves to be in the Major Leagues.

Sogard made his Major League debut in 2010 at the age of 24 for the Oakland Athletics. He spent the next two seasons playing between the Minor and Major Leagues. From 2013 to 2015 Sogard played for the Athletics, but never really showed why any team would think he was more than a solid utility player. In 2016, Sogard underwent a major reconstruction surgery to his left knee, which kept him out of baseball last year. The Brewers offered Sogard, now age 31, a minor league contract with a spring training invite this winter. It was a low-risk move as it wouldn’t hurt the team financially if they ended up cutting him.

One of the main reasons for the Brewer’s interest in Sogard could of been the familiarity that Brewer’s bench coach Pat Murphy had with him. Murphy coached Sogard in college at Arizona State and knew he was a good all-around player. He also knew he was a very versatile player as well as patient at the plate. So far, Sogard has been everything the Brewers could have asked for and then some.

Why He Belongs

The Brewers are now 8-1 in games that Sogard leads off, not to mention have a winning record when he starts regardless of where he bats. Counsell needs to ride the hot bat, and Sogard is definitely the hottest bat at this point of the season. Sogard is batting a sizzling .396 with an outrageous .529 On-base percentage. He is watching pitches and giving the Brewers good at-bats nearly every time he steps up to the plate. Having him at the top of the order has done wonders for setting the table for the middle of the Brewer’s potent order. Sogard is taking pitches and working counts to the tune of walking over 20% of his at-bats.

Since he is one of the most versatile players on the Brewers roster next to Hernan Perez, it should be easier for him to consistently get playing time. Sogard has played practically every position in the infield besides catcher and first base and can also play each corner outfield position. This flexibility should not only allow Sogard the chance to start everyday, but for manager Craig Counsell the opportunity to rest other players when needed. Jonathan Villar had a breakout season last year for the Brewers, but has fallen on hard times this season. The Brewers should give Sogard a consistent look at second base because they have Villar under contract until 2021. This gives the Brewers ample time to figure out what the best move should be.

And finally, he’s also become a fan favorite. The “Nerd Power” phenomenon has taken over Milwaukee like Eric Thames did in April. Every broadcast you watch they’re mentioning his glasses or stats. Every fan is calling for more of Eric Sogard, and it’s time to start to listen to the fans. Ride Eric Sogard’s hot streak for as long as it lasts!

