Brewers top Giants 5-2 behind Anderson’s shutout start

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson extended his shutout streak to a career-best 21.2 innings in a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night at Miller Park.

He only needed to strike out four batters to get the job done, but the Brewers bullpen struggled to contain the Giants hitters. Carlos Torres finished off the eighth inning, but not before giving up three hits and two runs (one earned). Corey Knebel came in to get the save in the ninth, his sixth of the year.

The Milwaukee offense provided Anderson some breathing room after putting up four runs in the second inning. Hernan Perez went yard, while Eric Sogard provided a pair of two-out RBIs.

“The guys swinging the bat, you could really just relax today,” Anderson said. “It was nice going out there and having a lead and trying to run with that.”

Anderson provided himself with a little run support with an RBI double in the third inning. That was good for his first career extra-base hit.

“That was fun, for sure. I didn’t really know where second base was,” Anderson said.

Before the game, manager Craig Counsell gave an update on the status of pitcher Matt Garza and his chest contusion. Garza’s bullpen session was cut short because of lingering pain from the injury, shutting down any chance of him getting the start in Thursday’s series finale with the Giants.

