Why Brewer Bullpen Woes are “OK”

The Brewers took a 5-0 lead into the top of the ninth inning last night at Miller Park. It was a game in which manager Craig Counsell was hoping not to have to use his closer Corey Knebel or his setup man Jacob Barnes. Of course the first four Giant batters reached base against reliever Carlos Torres and Counsell was left with no choice but to bring in his closer to finish out the game. Barnes and Knebel have been used quite a bit already this year for the Brewers. They won’t be able to sustain this type of heavy use without consequences to the bullpen or their individual performance.

Why it’s OK

If the Brewer offense continues to hit and score runs at this pace, the Brewers will be in these situations where they will be relying on their bullpen to close out games. Fans should expect to see more collapses because this team isn’t built to win now. The Brewers bullpen is a mix of young power arms and a number of veteran pitchers trying to extend their careers.

Either way, this is not a bullpen that is meant to help the Brewers compete and contend for a playoff position this year. This is a squad which is set up to get the Brewers through the season and potentially help them land more prospects in deals with teams looking to add a veteran arm for a postseason run. Neftali Feliz, Oliver Drake, and Rob Scahill weren’t added to the roster this season to get the Brewers over the hump, but with the hope that they pitched well enough so Milwaukee can flip them for prospects by the trade deadline.

The Astros

The Brewers are in the midst of a rebuild despite the fact that some fans believe they should be trying to win now. Even general manager David Stearns isn’t falling into this win now trap. Stearns has said all the right things about how he is going to stick to his plan and that’s why the Brewers are somewhat competitive now. The Brewers rebuild to a point resembles what the Houston Astros rebuild looked like. This makes sense since Stearns was an assistant GM with the Astros during that time.

The Astros strategy was to unload all their talent AKA Lance Berkman, Roy Oswalt, and Hunter Pence to name a few players and to acquire as many prospects as possible. They also started cutting payroll to an extremely low amount, which enabled them to “tank” and obtain top draft picks. The next piece to the Houston rebuild was to grow as much pitching as possible from the minor leagues. The Astros acquired the rest of the arms that were needed by way of trades or free agency. This strategy has worked out pretty well for the Astros, as they have become a competitive playoff team and the best team in baseball this season with a record of 42-17.

Brewers Rebuild

Back to the Brewers. They have traded most of their valuable pieces outside of Ryan Braun and have picked inside the top-ten in the draft the last two seasons. They have also cut down their payroll to just under 64 million dollars this season, which ranks dead last in Major League Baseball for team salary. Matt Garza and Ryan Braun account for over 53% of the team’s payroll this season. With Garza’s contract over at the end of the season and Braun potentially being a piece in trade talks, the payroll could be significantly lower next season. The last thing a team who isn’t considered a “contender” needs is to spend its money on a good bullpen.

It doesn’t make sense for a team that doesn’t see itself as a playoff contender to spend money on a bullpen that isn’t going to be relied on because the logic behind it is that there isn’t going to be a large number of games that they are going to be needed in. So why spend the money? Going out and building a good bullpen should be the last thing a contender should go out and do. It’s also easier to build a good bullpen once you have other pieces. Once you have a good product on the field you can go out and sign a high profile reliever, take a risk on a solid reliever or two coming off an injury or an abnormal year. Teams also aren’t afraid to pull up young arms from the minor league system because the future is already here.

Looking to the Future

The Brewers and especially Brewer fans need to stay patient and believe in the process that David Stearns has laid out and stood by these past couple years. Milwaukee has a ton of high ceiling prospects as well as some good young talent at the Major League level. The team has been really competitive the first 10 weeks of the season and fans shouldn’t be deterred by the lack of success by the bullpen. Brewer fans should take the good with the bad this season and just embrace this team for what it is… A young exciting team to watch in the midst of a rebuild.

