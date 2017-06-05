Mallards split weekend series with Bullfrogs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a 20-1 rout of the Green Bay Bullfrogs (2-3) on Saturday, the Madison Mallards (2-3) split a two game series with their South Division foes with a 4-1 loss on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Joannes Stadium.

Roles were reversed from the previous night, when the Mallards belted 24 hits to the Bullfrogs five. Today, the Mallards were held to four hits from a Green Bay pitching effort lead by Connor Wollersheim (Kent State). Wollersheim threw seven innings and struck out six. Darren Kelley (Alabama State) and Nick Ohanian (Mesa CC) teamed up out of the Green Bay bullpen to shut down the Mallards by striking out five of the last six batters.

Green Bay jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the second before Madison was able to put their lone run on the board. Cade Bunnell (Madison) ripped a two-out double in the third inning to score Nick Schrader (Western Illinois), who was hit by a pitch a few batters earlier. Madison would not be able to cook up any more offense for the remainder of the afternoon.

For the Mallards, freshman Ryan Schmitt (Illinois) started on the mound and gave up one run through four solid innings in his first start this season. In the sixth inning, with Dom Savino (Albany) on the bump, the Bullfrogs were able to load the bases. With the bases jammed, Green Bay left-fielder Troy Johnston (Gonzaga) launched a bases-clearing double over Doran Turchin’s (Illinois) head in centerfield, bringing in three Bullfrogs.

The Mallards will now travel to Kalamazoo for a pair of games against the Growlers. The first of the two games is set to start tomorrow at 6:05 PM CST (7:05 PM ET). The Mallards next home game will be on Wednesday, June 7 when they take on the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 PM at the Duck Pond. All Mallards games can be listened to live on 106.7 FM and 1670 AM The ZONE.

(MallardsBaseball.com)

