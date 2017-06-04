Report: Malik Zaire “expects to” transfer to Florida

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — After graduating from Notre Dame in May, quarterback Malik Zaire appears to be transferring to Florida.

Fox Sports columnist Bruce Feldman reported via Facebook that the left-handed prospect will be joining the team on Wednesday to get acclimated to his new home.

The decision ends months of speculation about where he’d play out his final year of college eligibility. Wisconsin was among a handful of schools Zaire was reportedly considering last winter, though delays in his decision-making process seemed to lessen the interest Wisconsin had in entertaining the idea.

Zaire discussed the decision with GatorBait.net, telling the publication that competition was a contributing factor in choosing Florida.

For me, I didn’t want the challenge to dissipate at the end of the day. Coming from Notre Dame, you’re playing top games every week, and I wanted to continue that trend. I didn’t want to run from the challenge, I wanted to embrace the challenge.”

If it’s a challenge Zaire was looking for, he almost certainly would have had his hands full in the Badgers program trying to beat out incumbent Alex Hornibrook. Instead, Zaire will have the opportunity to battle a pair of freshmen (Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask) for playing time under center.

