Mallards fall to Chinooks in series finale 10-3

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Mallards (1-3) dropped a second game to the Lakeshore Chinooks (3-1), 10-3 on Friday night at Warner Park. Kian O’Brien (Madison College) had a pair of hits for the Mallards and also scored a run. Centerfielder Doran Turchin (Illinois) reached base three times as he tallied both a double and a single and drove in a run.

After a quick first two innings, in which Mallards starting pitcher Mitch Vogrin (Illinois State) retired the Chinooks in order, the Lakeshore bats began to heat up. Zach Biermann, who drove in seven runs last night, delivered a heavy blow with a grand slam over the left field fence. In all, the Chinooks tacked on seven runs in the third to jump out to an early lead.

After the Chinook offensive outbreak, Mallards reliever Andrew Buckley (California) entered the game in the fifth with the team trailing 8-0. Buckley was extremely effective as he worked three perfect innings while striking out five. The efficient outing gave the Mallards a chance to get back in the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Madison was able to chip into the Chinook lead. O’Brien smashed a leadoff single and Nick Schrader (Western Illinois) drew a walk two batters later. As the large crowd of 6,383 grew louder, Lakeshore pitcher Peter Bovenzi walked another pair of batters, putting Madison on the board. Thomas Smart (Oakton) was then plunked by an errant pitch to drive in another run. The rally cut the Chinooks lead to 7-2. The Mallards would add their final run of the night in the bottom of the ninth.

Madison’s lack of timely hitting allowed Lakeshore to keep a comfortable advantage. They recorded a baserunner in seven of the nine innings but couldn’t come through with enough clutch knocks. However, after tallying three runs in the final three frames against the Chinooks, the Mallards will look to build on some offensive momentum tomorrow night against the Green Bay Bullfrogs.

The Mallards welcome the Bullfrogs on Saturday night for the first time in 2017. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM at Warner Park. The game will feature The Great Dane Summertime St. Patty’s Day with an appearance by The Trinity Irish Dancers. There will also be post-game fireworks presented by Zimbrick Honda. Gates are scheduled to open at 5:00 PM.

