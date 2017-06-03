Dodgers score five in the 9th, beat Brewers 10-8

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, this time by a score of 10-8 Saturday evening at Miller Park.

The Brewers took a 2-1 lead into the second inning and expanded it to 8-4 after a Travis Shaw grand slam in the seventh. But it was short-lived after Chris Taylor returned the favor in the ninth.

Matt Garza’s outing was cut short after running into teammate Jesus Aguilar. His night ended after four innings, giving up just a single earned run on three hits. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the injury to Garza meant going to the bullpen early and that’s where the Dodgers took advantage. But while some fans blamed Carlos Torres for giving up the winning run(charged with the loss and a blown save), beat reporter Tom Haudricourt supported the decision made by manager Craig Counsell.

Garza was diagnosed with a chest contusion and is considered day-to-day. There’s still no timetable for the return of Ryan Braun, who went on the 10-day disabled list on May 26 with a left calf injury.

Perhaps making matters worse for fans who believe in conspiracy theories, there’s this from MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

