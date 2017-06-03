Bullpen falters as Dodgers top Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson shined with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout frames, but solo home runs in the ninth and 12th innings gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 victory Friday night at Miller Park.

Yasmandi Grandal homered off Corey Knebel (blown save) in the ninth to tie the game at 1-1, while teammate Cody Bellinger blasted the deciding run in the 12th off Neftali Feliz. Feliz would take the loss for Milwaukee, dropping his record to 1-5.

“I thought Neftali made a decent pitch to Bellinger. I did not think it was a bad pitch,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He executed a pitch that was up. I give [Bellinger] a lot of credit right there. It was an ‘up’ pitch, which is what we wanted to do. He got on top of a 95 mph fastball right there.”

Nelson’s performance on the mound was significant, as he became the first player in Brewers history to strike out at least 10 batters in consecutive outings without a walk. Just one season ago, Nelson led the Majors in walked batters with 86.

But Los Angeles received a gem of a performance from their starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershawk struck out 14 over seven innings to become the third-fastest pitcher to reach the 2000 strikeout mark in a career. The Brewers swung the bat early and often, striking out 26 times and tying a franchise record.

