Anderson shuts down the Mets in a 2-1 win for the Brewers

Chase Anderson pitched a gem for a second straight outing as Milwaukee took care of the New York Mets 2-1 on Thursday at Citi Field.

Anderson, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his last start, threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven. The effort earned him his fourth win of the year.

Advertisement

“I think he’s in a good place right now,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s getting ahead in the count well, and he’s got a kind of different variety (of pitches) for the left handers and the right handers. A lot of good stuff.”

Milwaukee needed Anderson to be that good because the Brewers offense was unable to capitalize on most of their opportunities. The Crew had 11 hits, including three from Hernan Perez, but left nine runners on base. The lone run producing hits came courtesy of a Perez double in the third and a Nick Franklin single in the fourth.

“It was a frustrating day offensively,” Counsell said. “We did a great job of getting guys on base. We had good at-bats. Then we hit into some double plays at bad spots. I think our at-bats were good, (but) we just didn’t get the results.”

The win allowed Milwaukee to stay 1.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Brewers will open a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night at Miller Park.

Related

Comments

comments