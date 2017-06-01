Packers release punter Jacob Schum

The Green Bay Packers will apparently have a new punter in 2017.

The team announced Thursday morning they had released Jacob Schum after just one season. Green Bay signed Schum last August after releasing long-time punter Tim Masthay and rookie Peter Mortell. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Schum was waived with an injury designation as he’s been dealing with a back injury.

His departure leaves them with rookie Justin Vogel from Miami (Fla.) as the lone punter on the roster.

Green Bay also announced the signing of fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams. The rookie from BYU was the first of three running backs the team took in April’s NFL draft. He ran for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career.

