Mr. Met had enough, apparently.

The New York mascot was caught on video flipping off a fan towards the end of the team’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

The team issued a statement on the incident.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee. We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

The Associated Press reported that the person wearing the outfit on Wednesday had been fired.

