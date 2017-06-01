Milwaukee Brewers Prospects to Watch For

It’s known to most Milwaukee Brewer fans that the team has one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. Their Minor League system features high profile prospects such as Lewis Brinson, Corey Ray, and Josh Hader just to name a few. But many casual fans don’t realize how deep the Brewer’s farm system actual is! The Brewers have a wealth of talent at every level of their system, from Low-A ball with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to the Triple-A team located in Colorado Springs.

With so many high ceiling prospects within the organization, it’s hard to stand out, but so far this season their have been three players who have done just that and fans should keep an eye out for them in the next few years. They are Mauricio Dubon, Jake Gatewood, and Trey Supak. Each one of them will show up on the Brewer’s top 30 prospect list and are all under the age of 23.

Mauricio Dubon

Dubon is a 22 year old SS/2B that figures to reach the majors sometime next season (2018). He’s currently playing for the Biloxi Shuckers, the Brewer’s Double-A affiliate. He is currently ranked as the Brewer’s ninth best prospect. Dubon was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 26th round of the 2013 draft. The Brewers acquired Dubon this offseason, as he was a piece in the Tyler Thornburg deal. In that trade the Brewers sent Thornburg to the Red Sox for Travis Shaw, Josh Pennington, and Dubon. Dubon, a native of Honduras, has the same body composition as Brewer’s starting shortstop Orlando Arcia, as he stands six feet tall and 160 pounds.

His game also mirrors Arcia, as he is known as a slick fielder, who has quick hands and feet as well as a strong arm. He projects as a player who can make plays from either side of second base thanks to his glove and arm. One thing that separates Dubon from Arcia is his defensive versatility. Dubon can not only play shortstop and second base, but also has had some experience in centerfield in the Arizona Fall league this past year. He is seen as a hitter who has quick hands and great hand-eye coordination. Dubon is a right-handed hitter who is projected to hit for average, but in 2016 saw an increase in power, as he recorded career highs in homeruns, extra base hits, and slugging.

So far in 51 games this season for the Shuckers, Dubon is batting .298 with two homeruns and 19 runs batted in. He has also added 22 runs, 15 base on balls, and a Brewer’s minor league leading 24 stolen bases. Dubon is putting together a nice season in Double-A in 2017, where he is showcasing not only his defensive skills, but the ability to hit for average and steal bases.

Jake Gatewood

Gatewood is a 21 year old 1B/3B that figures to reach the majors in 2019. He is currently playing for the Carolina Mudcats the Brewer’s High-A club. Gatewood is currently ranked number 25 on the Brewer’s top prospect list, but has really come into his own this season. He is a homegrown talent as the Brewers selected Gatewood in the supplemental first round, or 42nd overall in the 2014 draft. He was a high-risk high-reward type pick the Brewers fell in love with due to his prodigious power. Gatewood was originally drafted as a shortstop, but had trouble translating his game in the field once reaching the professional ranks.

Though he struggled at shortstop, his raw power at the plate had shown through in his first two seasons, and the Brewers decided to switch his position to third base. Gatewood has a huge frame, standing six foot five, but at the age of 21 is still growing into his body as he weighs only 190 pounds. Due to his size, athleticism, and arm strength, third base should be a better fit for his skillset. If he continues to struggle in the field however, the Brewers haven’t ruled out moving him to first base because they love his power bat. Gatewood continues to be evaluated as a player that has a high ceiling, but will need to cut down his strikeout percentage. In his career he is striking out in nearly 30% of his at bats, while his walk percentage is only about 5%.

In 52 games this season for the Mudcats, Gatewood is batting .306 with seven homeruns and 28 runs batted in. He also has hit 20 doubles and scored 35 runs so far this season. Though his strikeout percentage is still right around 30%, his walk percentage has more than doubled in the first couple months of the season. This season, Gatewood is showing that he can continue to hit for power and that his eye has gotten considerably better.

Trey Supak

Supak is a 21 year old starting pitcher that is projected to reach the Majors in 2019. He has recently been call up to the Carolina Mudcats in High-A ball after spending most of the first two months in Low-A ball with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He is currently 29th on the Brewer’s top prospect lists, but has had some setbacks due to injury. In December of 2015, the Brewers acquired Supak in the trade that sent Jason Rogers to the Pirates, while the Brewers also received starting centerfielder Keon Broxton.

Supak is a large hurler, who stands six foot five, and weighs 235 pounds. He features a fastball, curveball, changeup and currently throws in the low 90s. He like many of the Brewer’s young prospects is still growing into his body and should be able to gain some velocity on his fastball if he continues to add strength. Supak features an above average curveball, and a changeup that he likes to cut and fade to get called strikes as well as swings and misses. Many scouts believe Supak can project to become a third starter with three above average pitches.

In eight games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Supak went 2-2 with an ERA of 1.78 and a WHIP of 0.76. He also struck out 53 batters over 41 innings of work. Supak was recently called up to High-A with the Carolina Mudcats where he has made just one start. He went four innings giving up four runs and striking out seven batters.

