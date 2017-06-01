Mallards fall 5-3 to Fond du Lac

MADISON — A very good outing from starter Simon Rosenblum-Larson was not enough for the Madison Mallards as they fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-3 on Wednesday night at the Duck Pond.

Rosenblum-Larson went 5 2/3rds innings, giving up just one run on three hits and striking out nine. But when he left the game, the flood gates opened, as reliever Andrew Buckley gave up three runs in 2/3rds of an inning to take the loss.

Shortstop Jett Manning and designated hitter Cole Daily each had an RBI for Madison, which fell to 1-1 on the year.

The Mallards will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and can be heard on 1670AM and 106.7FM “The Zone” in Madison.

