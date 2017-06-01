Guerra, Thames lead the Brewers to a 7-1 win over the Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped on the New York Mets early and cruised to a 7-1 victory Wednesday night at Citi Field.

A fast starting team for much of the year, Milwaukee scored three runs in the first two innings against the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, including a two-run homer from left fielder Eric Thames. It was his 14th on the year, but his first since May 9.

“He’s clearly in a good place,” Manager Craig Counsell said of Thames, who has battled strep throat and leg issues of late but is starting to feel better. “The home run was really well hit. I thought he just missed another one. It’s good to have him. Obviously, he’s a run producer. He’s an important run producer for us. Having him back swinging good is a big sign for our offense.”

Thames and leadoff man Eric Sogard set the table most of the night, as they battled deGrom during every at-bat. Between the two, they went 3 of 5 with five walks and four runs scored.

While deGrom struggled, giving up all seven runs in just four innings of work, the Brewers got another really good outing from Junior Guerra. In just his second start since coming off the disabled list, Guerra threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four to pick up his first win of the year.

The victory kept Milwaukee 1.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

Counsell’s bunch will look to salvage a split of their four-game set with the Mets Thursday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.

