Three kickoff times set for Badger football

MADISON, Wis. – Kickoff times for three additional Wisconsin football games were announced Wednesday by Big Ten Conference television partners FOX and ESPN.

The Badgers’ game at BYU on Sept. 16 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on ABC or ESPN. UW’s Homecoming game with Maryland at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21 and the Badgers’ matchup at Illinois on Oct. 28 are both set for 11 a.m., with television designations yet to be determined.

Advertisement

Wisconsin’s season opener vs. Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1, was previously announced as an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The Badgers and BYU have met twice previously, with the Cougars scoring a 28-3 win at Camp Randall in 1980 and UW claiming a 27-17 victory in Madison in 2013.

Wisconsin is 2-0 all-time vs. Maryland, with wins at home in 2014 and on the road in 2015.

The Badgers currently own a seven-game win streak over Illinois, the longest by either team in the history of a series that dates back to 1895.

Courtesy: http://www.uwbadgers.com

Related

Comments

comments