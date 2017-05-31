Report: Bucks asking to interview Stefanski, others for GM job

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have expanded their search for a new general manager, and have reportedly reached out to several teams for interviews, including Memphis Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski.

Stefanski has connections to the Bucks, at one time working alongside special consultant Rod Thorn and coach Jason Kidd while he was still playing for the Nets. Those are both reasons Stefanski is gaining favor in Milwaukee.

Other front office members being considered by Milwaukee include Pacers Vice President Pete Dinwiddie, Nuggets assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas, and Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, who was reported to be on his way out of Atlanta earlier this month.

Last June, the Bucks hired Justin Zanik as their assistant general manager, with several reports that he’d be the eventual successor to John Hammond. While he’s been given the interim tag for the time being, it appears as though Milwaukee is doing its due diligence with the job search despite no league rule requiring them to do so.

