Mets walk-off against Brewers in 12th inning

NEW YORK — Jay Bruce’s RBI single in the 12th inning gave the New York Mets a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Mets built up a 4-1 lead heading into the seventh inning before Asdrubal Cabrera’s dropped pop fly allowed the Brewers to strike for three runs and tie the game. But Bruce’s single not only saved Cabrera from taking the heat of a loss, but it backed up Tyler Pill’s first Major League start (5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4K, 7 LOB).

Advertisement

“There have been a lot of games where we think we’ve had it wrapped up, and all of the sudden we can’t stop somebody,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “This was one we needed to have.”

The Brewers have now lost seven of their last nine but remain in first place in the National League Central. Zach Davies got Milwaukee off to a solid start, throwing five innings of two-run baseball before Carlos Torres allowed two more runs in the sixth.

“We were fortunate to tie it, obviously,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But yeah, we missed a lot of opportunities.”

The Brewers left 30 runners on base, compared to the Mets’ 14. New York has guaranteed itself at least a split of the four-game series.

Related

Comments

comments