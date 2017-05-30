Brewers fall 4-2 to the Mets on Memorial Day

The Milwaukee Brewers had few answers for Robert Gsellman as they fell to the New York Mets 4-2 on Memorial Day.

The Mets’ starter made it seven innings, giving up just two runs on three hits to get the win. And if that wasn’t enough, he was responsible for two of the four runs New York scored. Gsellman had a sacrifice-fly in the fifth inning to give the Mets a 2-1 lead, and then drew a walk in the 6th inning to give them a 4-2 advantage.

It was a far cry from the last time the Brewers saw Gsellman back on May 13. That night they tagged him for six runs and he made it just four innings.

“I didn’t see much different. He did a nice job. He was efficient with his pitches. Got some quick outs,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “I don’t think we created enough pressure for him early in the game to make him work, and that’s why he was able to make it pretty deep in the game.”

It appeared Milwaukee’s Matt Garza was going to make a similarly deep run in the game as he held the Mets scoreless through four innings before things started to fall apart in the fifth. There he gave up three runs, including a pair of run-scoring doubles. He was lifted in the sixth inning after loading the bases. Reliever Rob Scahill ended up walking Gsellman to bring in the final run of the day.

“That’s a match-up we want,” Counsell said of facing the pitcher in that situation. “We’ll take it every time with one of our guys. You have to get that guy out.”

Despite the loss, Milwaukee remained 1.5 games up on Chicago and St. Louis for first place in the NL Central.

It’ll be the Mets and Brewers once again Tuesday night at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

