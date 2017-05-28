Nelson, Santana lead Brewers in 9-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers finished off a home stand and a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in style, using the arm of Jimmy Nelson and the bat of Domingo Santana for a 9-5 win.

The victory solidified Milwaukee’s lead in the National League Central while handing Arizona its first back-to-back loss in two weeks. Nelson went seven innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts and just one earned run.

Santana provided a good bit of run support, smacking the Crew’s first grand slam of the season in the fourth inning. It was also the first grand slam by a Brewer at Miller Park since Ryan Braun did so in August of 2015. Santana finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

If there was a downside to the 9-5 win, it was the relief appearance by Oliver Drake. He allowed four earned runs on three hits without retiring a single batter.

Second baseman Jonathan Villar was dropped to seventh in the batting order because of a recent hitting slump. He finished 2-for-4 at the plate while scoring a run.

