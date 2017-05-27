Tempers flare as Brewers fall to Diamondbacks 4-2

MILWAUKEE — Frustrations appeared to grow for the Milwaukee Brewers after a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 10-inning contest at Miller Park Friday night.

Not only was it Milwaukee’s fifth straight loss, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with an umpire. The call in question was a missed scoring opportunity where first baseman Eric Thames was called out at home plate while trying to score from third base on a passed ball. The Diamondbacks recovered the ball in time to tag Thames out. The former Korean League star couldn’t help but notice things were stacking up against them.

“Yeah, it’s just [laughs] it’s baseball,” Thames began. “Our team is showing heart, but everything that can go wrong — I mean, knock on wood, I wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt or anything, but besides that, everything’s going wrong.”

Thames was 0-for-4 at the plate while striking out twice. Jett Bandy and Hernan Pérez accounted for Milwaukee’s only scoring, with each driving in one run. Bandy’s RBI came on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

On a positive note for Milwaukee, Opening Day starter Junior Guerra rejoined the rotation to throw 5.2 innings of one-run ball, while striking out five Arizona batters. He returned from a calf strain suffered on the first game of the season, recently throwing a pair of minor league rehab games.

The Chicago Cubs took over first place in the National League Central, with Milwaukee trailing in second by a half game.

