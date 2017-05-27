Anderson nearly perfect in 6-1 win over Arizona

MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson took a no-hitter into the eighth inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.

Anderson’s career-high 11 strikeouts not only ended Milwaukee’s five-game skid, but snapped a six-game winning streak for Arizona. The Brewers teed off on former teammate Zack Greinke, tagging him for five earned runs over 5.2 innings. Then he was asked about his performance compared to Anderson’s.

Advertisement

“It seemed like the whole team played pretty terrible today, including myself,” Greinke said. “I mean, he almost threw a no-hitter, so it was a pretty bad game.”

Anderson took a career-high 111 pitches into the eighth inning before shortstop Nick Ahmed ended his no-hitter with a leadoff single. But Anderson wasn’t too upset.

“You don’t get the opportunity to do that all the time. You’d like to finish that, get that no hitter, get the shutout, but the fans, the way they support us in this town, I’ve never experienced anything like that. Just give them a little bit of a hat tip back to them, [show] my gratitude for what they’ve done for us and the support they always give us.”

At the time of the win, Milwaukee had pulled even with the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central lead, a title they relinquished after losing five straight.

Related

Comments

comments