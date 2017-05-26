Wisconsin to open the season at night against Utah State

For the first time since 2011, the Wisconsin football team will open its season at night inside Camp Randall Stadium.

The national TV schedule for the first week of games was released on Thursday, and it showed the Badgers’ matchup with Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 will get underway at 8 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.

Wisconsin has opened its season with a night home game five times, and are 4-1 in those games, with victories over Western Michigan (2000), Fresno State (2002), Northern Illinois (2009) and UNLV (2010), with the lone loss coming against Colorado (1995).

This will be the first meeting between Wisconsin and Utah State since 2012, when the Badgers took down the Aggies 16-14. Utah State’s coach that day was Gary Andersen, who would leave for Wisconsin after that season, only to pull up stakes after just two years in Madison to go to Oregon State.

The Badgers return 15 starters from their 2016 squad that went 11-3, won the Big Ten West and beat Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

