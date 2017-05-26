Brewers fall for a fourth straight game, lose Braun and Pina to injury

The Milwaukee Brewers lost 4-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, and in the process they lost two more players to injury.

Outfielder Ryan Braun left with stiffness in his calf, the same one he injured earlier this season that landed him on the 10-day disabled list, and it appears this one will cost him some time as well.

“It grabbed on him a little in the first inning going after a fly ball,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s just at the point where he’s not able to go out there and run full speed, go after balls in the outfield. So we’re going to have to start over with it.”

Braun’s departure wasn’t the only low point. Catcher Manny Pina was hit in the elbow by a pitch and had to leave the game, though the news on him is more encouraging.

“Manny’s got a left elbow contusion,” Counsell said. “X-rays were negative. He’s just day-to-day. He was feeling OK after the game. [We] probably dodged something there.”

The injuries were all a part of another miserable night for Milwaukee, which lost for a fourth time in a row. The Brewers hitters had no answer for Arizona starter Robbie Ray, who allowed just two hits over seven innings of work and struck out nine. On the other side of the things, Zach Davies was solid, going six innings and giving up three runs but ended up taking the loss.

With the loss, Milwaukee dropped a ½ game back of Chicago at the top of the NL Central.

It’ll be the Brewers and Diamondbacks again on Friday night at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

