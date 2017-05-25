Madison Mallard’s: New Renovations

MADISON| The Madison Mallards start their 2017 Northwood’s League season Tuesday May 30th. There will undoubtedly be new faces on the roster, but more importantly to the fans, the new season brings about new renovations to the stadium. The Duck Blind underwent its largest renovation in the past five years as the new Great Dane Duck Blind was built using a number of shipping containers. This new project is one of a kind as it’s the first structure ever made using shipping container in a baseball stadium setting as well as a project in the Madison area. This new stadium seating design will consist of four different levels of suites and general admission seating.

What it Will Feature

General Admission

The new renovations have also improved the general admission seating. The Mallards have improved the general admission seating by adding more seats and improving the spectator’s view of the game. The better view is due to the structure being raised from the ground level. The seating options in the general admission section will include bar rails, tables, stools and chairs. Admission to the area will still feature all-you-can-eat and drink options. This will include Great Dane Beer and not to mention will now be serving wine, which is new this season. Ticket prices will range anywhere from $25 to $41 depending on the day of the game and the package purchased.

Suites

The new Duck Pond will feature 12 new indoor as well as outdoor suite options. These new suites can be booked for groups of 20 to 400 people. These suites can be a great place to take a group of friends or have a company outing. The suites will also feature a high-end menu that includes, beer, wine, pretzels, prime rib, donuts, and any other commonly sold food or beverage at a ballgame. Like the general admission seating, purchasing a suite also comes with the all-you-can-eat and drink perk.

The different levels

The second level of the suites has an indoor space with climate control and an outdoor stadium box seating area. This will allow fans the best of both worlds whether it rains or shines. The third level features an indoor and outdoor patio with relaxed stadium seating. The rooftop or fourth level includes an oversized shade awning and a great view of the game. The rooftop feature will accommodate up to 100 guests. The third and fourth level ticket prices are $65 a person, while the second level’s going rate is $75 a person. The Mallard’s season starts soon, so make sure to check out and take advantage of the new stadium renovations!

