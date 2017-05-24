Rough day for Garza as Brewers fall to Blue Jays again 8-4

MILWAUKEE | Matt Garza had his worst outing of his season on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park as the Brewers (25-21) fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4. Garza allowed seven hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned from 2.43 to 3.60 after giving up three homers.

Ryan Goins hit a grand slam in the 6th that broke the game open at 8-1. The Brewers answered with a three-run homer from Domingo Santana in the bottom of the 6th but it was too little too late. Toronto completed the mini two-game sweep in Milwaukee.

The Blue Jays bullpen ended the afternoon by retiring 10 of the Brewers’ final 11 hitters.

The Brewers start a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Miller Park. Zach Davies (5-2, 5.44 ERA) takes the hill for the Brewers.

